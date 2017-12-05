December 5, 2017

I WAS PROMISED A 21ST CENTURY WITH ELECTROMAGNETIC RAILGUNS, AND I WANT A 21ST CENTURY WITH ELECTROMAGNETIC RAILGUNS: The Navy’s Horrifyingly Powerful Electromagnetic Railgun Might Be Coming to an End.

As the Navy has been developing the electromagnetic railgun, it has also been investing in hypervelocity projectile (HVP), a low-drag guided spike that the railgun could use for ammo. And now it seems the SCO has more interest in that ammo than the railgun it was originally built for.

HVP can also be fired using available powder weapons, and the Department of Defense might be interested in getting those projectiles combat-ready before the railgun makes it through years of testing. “SCO shifted the project’s focus to conventional powder guns, facilitating a faster transition of HVP technology to the warfighter,” Chris Sherwood, an SCO spokesperson, told Task & Purpose. “Our priority continues to be the HVP, which is reflected in the program’s budget.”

According to Task & Purpose’s report, some researchers think the SCO’s prioritization of HVP means the railgun wont go through the necessary testing that would lead to its permanent installation on ships.