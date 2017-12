FLASHBACK: Senate Democrats falsely claim GOP tax plan will raise taxes for most working-class families. “In their haste to condemn the GOP tax plan, Democrats have spread far and wide the false claim that families making less than $86,100 on average will face a hefty tax hike. Actually, it’s the opposite. Most families in that income range would get a tax cut. Any Democrat who spread this claim should delete their tweets and make clear they were in error.”