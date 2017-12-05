December 5, 2017
LIFE IN OUR MULTICULTURAL SOCIETY:
Recently I went out with some friends I hadn’t seen in years, one of whom turned the conversation to religion and eventually the Holocaust. It turns out he believes that the Holocaust never happened. I was embarrassed that someone I went to school with all my life could believe such a thing. He further claimed that God was black and racist against whites and therefore we should hate whites, too. (He is neither white nor black.)
The 21st Century isn’t turning out as I’d hoped.