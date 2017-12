WAR ON WOMEN UPDATE: Chelsea Handler: Sarah Huckabee Sanders a ‘Harlot,’ ‘Trolloped Out’ With ‘Summer Whore Lipstick All Over Her Face.’

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary: “Definition of harlot: prostitute.”

Huh. I thought the left was pro-sex worker. Why is Handler maligning them by using these words as pejoratives against Sanders?