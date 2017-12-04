December 4, 2017

HEALTH: This everyday hygiene habit could reduce your risk of throat cancer by MORE THAN one-fifth, study finds.

Brushing your teeth could slash your risk of developing throat cancer by more than one-fifth, new research suggests.

Higher levels of certain bacteria that are linked to gum disease increase an individual’s likelihood of developing the condition by 21 percent, a US study found.

It is unclear whether it is the bacteria themselves or gum disease that leads to foodpipe tumors.

Researchers argue their findings highlight the importance of good oral hygiene, including brushing teeth twice a day and regular dentist visits, to maintain people’s dental health, as well as avoiding other health complications.