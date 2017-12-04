December 4, 2017

CHANGE: The US May Add THAAD Missile Systems On The West Coast.

Two congressmen told Reuters the Pentagon was looking into new locations to deploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, systems. THAADs would likely be the most efficient in shooting down incoming ballistic missiles similar to the one North Korea tested in late November.

Those THAAD deployments won’t happen right away, though.

The Missile Defense Agency, a unit within the Department of Defense, told Reuters it had no orders to place new THAAD systems on the West Coast. Additionally, the outlet notes no funding for the system was included in the 2018 defense budget plan.