December 4, 2017

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL “FASTER, PLEASE”: Honda Claims Its Electric Cars Will Charge in 15 Minutes by 2022.

The key to Honda’s plan is the battery itself. Honda currently sources batteries for plug-in hybrids from Panasonic and is looking for a partner to collaborate with on its new, quick charging battery. Honda is also working with the unique challenges of electrified cars by engineering lighter bodies that are able to go farther on a single battery charge to reduce the range anxiety that’s been plaguing EV drivers since their introduction. The goal for 2022 is for a Honda EV to go 150 miles on a 15-minute charge.

15 minutes charges is great, but the 150-mile range is still too short for most anyone outside of urban centers.