December 4, 2017

THEY’LL NEVER SEE ‘EM COMING: The F-35 Can Now Fight a Ground War.

“Fielding the GBU-49 for use on the F-35A is a key milestone in delivering combat capability to the warfighter,” Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, director of the Air Force F-35 Integration Office, said in a statement.

“The F-35 is operational and combat ready, and integrating the GBU-49 with the aircraft makes the F-35 even more lethal than it already is.”

As originally envisioned, the single-engine stealth fighter did not include the ability hit moving targets with a laser-guided weapon in its Block 3F software load. Even though F-35s equipped with the final Block 3F configuration have the ability to identify and track multiple moving ground targets, when the Pentagon originally set the requirements for what became the Joint Strike Fighter program, the idea was that pilots would use cluster munitions to engage those enemies. However, since the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) was adopted in 2008, such weapons have fallen out of vogue. The United States is not a signatory to the treaty, but Washington abides by the provisions of the document for the most part.