MICHAEL WALSH: GIMME SHELTER, PART II. “Like South Carolina in 1860, California is spiraling out of control; unlike South Carolina then, California is now the most populous and among the most important states in the Union. Will the American people allow the Golden State to continue to reject federal immigration laws, as a kind of renegade Bear Republic? Will the Trump administration, which has sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution, let them get away with it?”