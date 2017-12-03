December 3, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-DOMINATED INDUSTRIES SUCH CESSPITS OF PREDATION? New York’s TV industry riddled by harassment accusations.

As Jonah Goldberg wrote on Wednesday, “The stories of sexual harassment at Fox were entirely newsworthy and legitimate on the merits. But not because Fox is ‘right wing.’ Yet it seems fairly obvious to me that the press enjoyed the Ailes and O’Reilly stories precisely because they involved toppling someone else’s icons. Where there was barely constrained glee in the voices of many pundits and reporters when it came to exposing the sins of Ailes and O’Reilly, there’s equally obvious remorse when it comes to Matt Lauer, Mark Halperin, NPR’s David Sweeney, and, obviously, Bill Clinton. It speaks well of the media that it’s reporting these things anyway. But it would be a good thing for the press to meditate on what that remorse (and glee) says about its own tribalism.”