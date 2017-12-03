December 3, 2017

IT’S A POLITICAL-CLASS MELTDOWN: Democratic fundraiser Matthew Lieberman charged with racially motivated gun crime in St. Louis. “Veteran Democratic fundraiser Matthew Lieberman has been charged with multiple felony gun crimes after allegedly firing a handgun and shouting racial slurs at eyewitnesses at two businesses Tuesday. Lieberman pointed a handgun at someone at the Amoco gas station on Skinker Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) while using racial epithets just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to court documents. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at the building from his car. . . . Lieberman, who is white, heads two fundraising firms: Majority Strategies LLC, and RAL Strategic Investment Group LLC. He’s been a longtime fundraiser for Democrats in Missouri, including former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.”