AND THE HITS KEEP COMING: Legendary opera conductor molested teen for years: police report.

Plus: Ex-NPR Host John Hockenberry Accused of Sexual Harassment By Multiple Former Employees. Irony: “When she reached out to Hockenberry for the article, he said he was ‘currently searching for employment’ and the last job she could find for him was as a guest host on PBS’s Charlie Rose Show, which has since been scrapped in wake of damning allegations against its host, Charlie Rose.”