December 2, 2017

ANOTHER NO RUSSIA COLLUSION “THERE” THERE UPDATE: Former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova tells Fox News’ Laura Ingraham the Flynn indictment is another nothing-burger in Russia collusion. Maybe the strangest part of it, though, is why Flynn lied about legal activities:

“All of Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador to Russia were perfectly legal during the transition period and even before. It’s not a crime to communicate with an ambassador of a foreign country about foreign policy when you are the foreign policy adviser to the incoming president. So I don’t know why he lied. It’s inconceivable to me. If he had told the truth, there would be no crime.”