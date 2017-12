BLOWING AN ENGINE IN THE MOST LITERAL WAY POSSIBLE: Watch a Diesel Engine Literally Explode on the Dyno. “The engine was pushing 146 psi of boost and more than 2000 horsepower when it popped. And hoo boy, did it pop. We’ve seen plenty of blown engines that blew a head gasket, threw a connecting rod, or lunched a valvetrain, but we’ve never seen an engine block just … disappear like that.”