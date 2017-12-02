December 2, 2017

BEST AMERICAN PRESIDENTS BASED ON THE MUSIC RELEASED DURING THEIR TIME IN OFFICE. I’m not sure if I agree with this, however:

For sure, President Carter saw all-time great albums like London Calling, The Wall, and Remain in Light released during his years as POTUS. But, disco also exploded during that era. For that, he can never be forgiven. President Carter loses points for disco, so he lands in the bottom half of this list.

There are loads of reasons to despise the man the residents of Springfield accurately dubbed History’s Greatest Monster, but disco isn’t one of them. Compared to the melodic and harmonic lacuna that is rap, which exploded in popularity after disco’s demise, that genre’s best songs stand up in retrospect as pretty decent pop confections, over which vocals were sung, rather than grunted. I explored that topic a few years ago in an article titled: Turn the Beat Around: A Reformed Disco Hater Looks Back at Whit Stillman’s The Last Days of Disco.