December 1, 2017

JOHN ZIEGLER: Slow Down and Look at the Al Franken Evidence. “Unlike Harvey Weinstein allegations, the story wasn’t vetted: Tweeden’s story jumped from the web page of low-rated talk news station to big news organization’s front pages without close scrutiny. Almost every major news media outlet essentially ‘copied and pasted’ her allegation as if it had already withstood some sort of journalistic inquiry, when it had not. . . . I don’t know what happened in the Tweeden/Franken situation, but there are plenty of questions that should have been answered before the allegations against Franken were everywhere.”