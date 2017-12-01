December 1, 2017

PRESS EMAIL FROM THE SPECIAL COUNSEL: “The court has scheduled a plea hearing for Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn (Ret.), 58, of Alexandria, Va., at 10:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at the D.C. federal courthouse on 3rd and Constitution. A criminal information has been filed and is attached. No additional information is available at this time.” It’s two counts of False Statements Act violations from talking to investigators.

UPDATE: From the comments: “So we have a Scooter Libby approach to this investigation. What you hear now is the slurping sound at the bottom of a dry hole when a prosecutor can’t find anything worth charging and the defendants have been cooperative i.e. stupid. The ‘Don’t Talk to the Police’ rule just keeps getting more applicable here.” Sadly, yes it does. As for the rest, well, we’ll see, but this isn’t an auspicious start.