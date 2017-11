CHANGE: GOP to reduce tax relief by $350B to win over deficit hawks. “Senate GOP leaders have agreed to roll back $350 billion in tax relief in response to a procedural ambush by deficit hawks led by Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) that nearly killed the GOP tax-reform bill. . . . Conservatives pounced on Corker on Thursday night, accusing him of breaking his agreement with Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) to set the total size of the tax package at $1.5 trillion.”