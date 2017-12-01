December 1, 2017

THIS INTERVIEW WAS OVER A YEAR AGO: Meredith Vieira Found A “Huge Bag Of Sex Toys” In Matt Lauer’s Office.

“I went into your office once. Do you remember this?” asked Vieira. “Snooping. And you had a huge bag of sex toys–do you remember this?” Lauer immediately tried to shift the narrative, asking “if we can explain what happened” before launching into a ridiculous story about having a sex therapist who gifted the hosts sex toys after her appearance on Today.

As you can tell from the video below, Guthrie and Vieira didn’t buy his story. Guthrie shook her head and had a “can you believe this guy?” smile on her face the whole time, and Vieira repeatedly contradicts him, telling viewers that she remembers a very different version of the day’s events.

After Variety reported yesterday that Lauer once gave an NBC employee a sex toy as a gift, we have to wonder if what Vieira actually found is something much less innocent than Lauer would have us believe.