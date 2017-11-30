November 30, 2017

PAUL KRUGMAN ON ELECTION NIGHT: “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”

CNBC, just now: Dow rips 331 points higher, closes above 24,000 as chances of Senate tax bill passing rise. “The Dow Jones industrial average surged 331.67 points to close above 24,000 for the first time, with United Technologies leading advancers on the 30-stock index. The S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent to close at 2,647.58 — an all-time high — with industrials and information technology among the best-performing sectors.”