November 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE HAYS: Democratic Rep Suggests that Members of Congress Are Above Ordinary Sexual Conduct Rules.

Congress over the years has made itself a privileged class. A quip from Rep. James Clyburn, Democrat from South Carolina, says it all. When asked why, unlike Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Bill O’Reilly, and Charlie Rose, Rep. John Conyers, the scourge of the elevator, is keeping his job, Clyburn instantly replied, “Who elected them?”

Got that?

Members of Congress are a protected class, insulated from the consequences of their deeds. There is even secret fund, paid for by us taxpayers, to defray the cost of settlements when our public servants (ha ha) step out of line and harass someone. Our elected officials vote in ObamaCare but are made exempt from having to rely upon ObamaCare themselves.

Many Americans aren’t aware of the extent to which Congress has set itself up as a quasi-nobility (without being noble). Voters probably think their elected representatives are struggling with increasing ObamaCare premiums just as they are. Joke’s on us, my fellow taxpayers.