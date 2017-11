WHOA, HADN’T SEEN THIS ONE COMING: Alex DeLarge Forced To Step Down As Leader Of Droogs Amidst Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct, the Onion “reports.”

But more seriously, their headline is a reminder that as Theodore Dalrymple wrote a decade ago, these days, it’s Anthony Burgess’ world, we’re just living in it: A Prophetic and Violent Masterpiece.