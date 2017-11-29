November 29, 2017

SARAH HOYT: The Moving Finger Fingers Our “Moral Betters.” “What happened in most of these cases is extortion and abuse of power. Almost all of the fields where this happened are highly oligarchic and controlled by the left. The males who rose to power in it, mostly by mouthing feminist platitudes, were, therefore, left I unchecked power over the careers of a lot of women. I come from a similar field, and I’m going to tell you I have lots of sympathy for those women. . . . And the sexual extortion in Hollywood, in news, in various kinds of showbiz happened because women gave in to it, cowered to it, and even protected the offenders. Because they wanted a career. . . . No one can victimize you unless you allow it. And allowing yourself to be victimized for power and money is not victimization, it’s greed and ambition. The continuous denunciation carnival grows tiresome, much as we on the right are watching your cannibal feast in growing fascination. The end result of it is to run men from public life as though women had no part in this system.”

Plus: “We’re racing to a system where women act like poor little flowers, who have to be protected and kept safe. It’s not a system I want for me or for my granddaughters. It’s not a system I want for anyone. You wanted into the workplace, you have it. Now hold the line. Refuse to sell your body for a career.”