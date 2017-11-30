November 30, 2017

ME, IN 2001, ON THE “COMFY-CHAIR REVOLUTION:”

I’ve noticed a gradual change in public surroundings over the past few years, and I think it’s driven in part by personal technology. Unlike the hard, unappealing settings of traditional retail space (ground rule: “get ’em in, get their money, get ’em out”), more and more places instead appear designed actually to encourage customers to linger.

Some of these are obvious, like the cozy coffee bars and cafes featured by many bookstores. But the phenomenon has spread to less obvious locales. In the mall near my house, for example, an Abercrombie spinoff called Hollister & Co. features comfortable leather chairs complete with endtables and stacks of magazines. The first time I was there I joked to a salesgirl that I might come back with my laptop and camp out. “People do,” she responded. And when I went back a couple of weeks later, the circle of armchairs nearest the cash registers was completely occupied by teenagers with cellphones and PDAs. A conversation with a couple of staffers confirmed that the store was intentionally designed to serve as a “hangout.”

And I think that may be the key. In the old days, retailers knew that most people squeezed shopping in between the office and home. The goal was to sell as much as possible to people during the relatively small amount of time they could be away from those places. Hence the keep-’em-movin’ philosophy.

But people live differently now. Lots of people work independently, or part-time, or work as telecommuters. The lifestyle is more fluid, in part because technologies like cellphones, laptops, and PDAs allow people to work wherever they are, or to stay in touch with family or teenagers without direct supervision. I see a lot of folks with that kind of personal tech hanging out wherever there’s a pleasant setting, checking email, returning calls, or writing. It’s work that doesn’t quite feel like work.

This fluidity gives retailers and other businesses a different kind of opportunity. Retailers have always tried to sell not just sweaters, but a lifestyle. But if you become somebody’s hangout, you don’t just sell a lifestyle, you’re selling a life. If price and selection are the main basis for competition, people can always buy on the Internet, but people – teenagers especially, but everyone — will still want a place to go.