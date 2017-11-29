November 29, 2017

SCIENTISTS ARE BAFFLED AS TO WHERE THIS CAME FROM: Scarlet fever cases hit 50-year high in England. “A joint investigation by public health authorities from across England and Wales found that the incidence of scarlet fever tripled between 2013 and 2014, rising from 4,700 cases to 15,637 cases. In 2016, there were 19,206 reported cases, the highest level since 1967. The majority of the outbreaks were in England. . . . Dr Lamagni described the soaring number of cases of scarlet fever as ‘baffling,’ adding that no underlying causes had been identified.”