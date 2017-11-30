November 30, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE A RESURGENCE OF OPEN RACISM. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Student op-ed calls white people ‘an abomination.’

Texas State University’s student newspaper published an op-ed Tuesday telling “white people” that “your DNA is an abomination.”

“When I think of all the white people I’ve ever encountered—whether they’ve been professors, peers, lovers, friends, police officers, et cetera—there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider ‘decent,’” student columnist Rudy Martinez begins the op-ed, which The University Star has not posted on its website.

The piece documents Martinez’s personal opinion of “whiteness” and “white people,” which he defines to include anyone who is “a descendant of those Europeans who chose to abandon their identity in search of something ‘new’—stolen land.”