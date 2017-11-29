November 29, 2017

BARI WEISS: The Limits of ‘Believe All Women.’ “The huntresses’ war cry — ‘believe all women’ — has felt like a bracing corrective to a historic injustice. It has felt like a justifiable response to a system in which the crimes perpetrated against women — so intimate, so humiliating and so unlike any other — are so very difficult to prove. But I also can’t shake the feeling that this mantra creates terrible new problems in addition to solving old ones.”

Well, we’ve already seen that the rule has exceptions, like when a prominent white Democratic senator is involved.