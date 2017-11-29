November 29, 2017

NO. Do Captured Terrorists Belong in U.S. Courtrooms?

There are four potential conclusions to draw from the news that a jury convicted Libyan terrorist Ahmed Abu Khattala on several conspiracy charges, but not murder, in a U.S. federal criminal court yesterday.

1. Maybe the prosecution really dropped the ball. (Not likely.)

2. Maybe proving guilt for a chaotic terrorist attack halfway around the world is more difficult than it looks. (More likely, more on this in a moment.)

3. Maybe this is why military tribunals and/or drone strikes are a better way to deal with terrorists.

4. Maybe he just got the descendants of the O.J. Simpson jury.