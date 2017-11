OUR SOURCE WAS THE NEW YORK TIMES:

● Shot: NY Times ‘Angry Hannity’ Photo Select Confirms Host’s Belief of ‘Liberal Bias.’

—Mediaite, today.

● Chaser: ‘THE PUBLIC EDITOR; Is The New York Times a Liberal Newspaper? OF course it is.’

—Daniel Okrent, then the Times’ public editor, July 25, 2004.

Related Flashback: Atlantic Editor Apologizes For Greenberg’s McCain Photos; Considers Lawsuit.