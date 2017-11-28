November 28, 2017

OTHER SHOE DROPS: Second ex-staffer accuses Conyers of sexual harassment.

UPDATE: John Conyers Is The Albatross That Democrats Deserve. “The controversy over Conyers arrives as some liberal Democrats now say that Bill Clinton should have resigned as president for his sexual misconduct. Of course, they could have said that 20 years ago, or even one year ago. The evasion over John Conyers makes it clear that if the Clintons had any political juice left, it would be a very different story.”