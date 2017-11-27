November 27, 2017

RACISM, STRAIGHT UP: IU Health nurse no longer an employee after investigation into controversial tweet.

IU Health said Taiyesha Baker faced an internal investigation by HR after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.”

A spokesman confirmed to FOX59 that Baker was a registered nurse but declined to comment on which specific hospital employed her.

In since deleted social media posts, Baker claimed that she worked in pediatrics.