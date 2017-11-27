November 27, 2017

I’M SO, I REMEMBER WHEN DEMOCRATS CLAIMED TO BE THE PRO-MINORITY PARTY: NBC’s Joy Reid rails against “the core threat to our democracy:” “the rural minority.”

On the one hand, it’s good to see Joy making her (near daily) contribution to the Trump 2020 campaign. On the other, as Kurt Schlichter likes to say, “The Left Hates You. Act Accordingly.”

Related: Jordan Peterson on the psychology of leftism: “Hatred turns out to be a very powerful motivation. If you think about the sorts of things that happened in the Soviet Union, all these places that were supposed to be workers’ paradises — if you look at the outcomes and you had to infer whether it was goodness of heart and care for the working man that produced the genocides, or outright bitter resentment and hatred, it’s a lot easier to draw a causal path from the negative emotions to the outcome than from kind-hearted benevolence. You just don’t get gulags out of benevolence.”