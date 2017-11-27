November 27, 2017

MY USA TODAY COLUMN IS ON THE HARSH SIDE: Africans are being sold at Libyan slave markets. Thanks, Hillary Clinton. “It’s surprising the extent to which Clinton has gotten a pass for this debacle, which represents a humanitarian and strategic failure of the first order. (And, of course the damage is still compounding: How likely is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons, after seeing the worthlessness of U.S. promises made to Gadhafi?) . . . Back in the 2012 presidential campaign, former vice president Joe Biden told a group of African Americans that the GOP was going to ‘put you all back in chains.’ But it turned out that it was Clinton’s policies that led to black people being sold. As some ponder another Hillary Clinton run in 2020, that’s worth pointing out.”

UPDATE: A reader emails: “Anyhow, we are paying the price – here is news you can use that our #fakenews media fails to pick-up – I’ve already seen 2 riots in Brussels. I’ve been here 7 weeks. Saturday’s riot? Migrants protesting the slavery in Libya.”