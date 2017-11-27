November 27, 2017

PASS THE TURKEY AND THE AMMO: FBI receives single day record of over 200,000 requests for gun background checks on Black Friday – smashing record set on same day last year.

The bureau said that it received 203,086 requests for background checks on Friday, smashing the previous all-time single day record of 185,713 in 2016 and 185,345 in 2015.

Those records were also set on Black Friday, according to USA Today.

Background checks are required for anyone seeking to purchase a gun at a federally licensed dealer.

While the number of requests for background checks is high, the number of guns sold is likely even higher since one customer often seeks to buy more than one weapon.