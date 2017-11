“ROAD DIET:” L.A. Is Creating Traffic Jams to Push Commuters to Ride Bikes and Rail.

“In the 1960s we were building interstate highways, freeways through downtown areas, which was definitely the wrong approach,” says Feigenbaum. “Now we don’t want to build any roads at all. We just want to build bike paths. We want to narrow lanes. We’re saying that transit is going to solve everybody’s needs. Neither extreme is what we need.”