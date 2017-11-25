November 25, 2017

BECAUSE, AS A WHITE REPUBLICAN MALE, HE’S THE DESIGNATED VILLAIN IN EVERY STORY: Why is WaPo treating Joe Barton like a villain rather than a victim after someone published his nude pic? “He used laughably poor judgment in sending the photo to begin with but the recipient behaved less morally by violating his confidence than he did in sending it to her. And yet, to read WaPo, you’d think he had wronged her, not vice versa. How come?”

And suddenly lefties are skeptical about the whole concept of “revenge porn.”