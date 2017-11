PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: Will snow become a thing of the past as the climate warms?

—BBC.com, January 27, 2016.

● Chaser: UK warned of ice as cold snap bites: “Meanwhile, councils in England and Wales have stockpiled 1.5 million tonnes of salt for roads this winter… There has already been heavy snowfalls in the Scottish Highlands this week, where icy conditions caused a number of road accidents.”

—BBC.com, today.