November 24, 2017

WATCH: Colin Kaepernick Participates in ‘Unthanksgiving Day:’

Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick took his woke SJW act to Alcatraz Island Thursday to take part in what has become an annual event among Native American activists: the Alcatraz Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering, also known as “Unthanksgiving Day.”

Kaepernick really does sound like an escapee from a Tom Wolfe novel these days. But the Alcatraz detail is the point where Wolfe would say to himself while typing, “There’s no way I can put this into my next novel —- no one would believe it could be true.”