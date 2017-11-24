November 24, 2017

VIDEO: REMEMBER WHEN CHARLIE ROSE SUBJECTED MIKE PENCE TO A WOKE GRILLING ABOUT ACCESS HOLLYWOOD? “Character is an important issue” — Charlie Rose.

Related: The Abrupt Shaming of Charlie Rose. “Every powerful man who is getting caught up in this wave isn’t living by the Ten Commandments, but by the ‘Access Hollywood’ code: When you’re a star, the women will let you do it. You can do anything. Charlie Rose exploited women for decades as he produced shows at Bloomberg’s TV studio for PBS and hosted shows on CBS. None of those news agencies ever seemed to find any wrongdoing worth reporting inside their own offices. The embarrassment and shame should also be theirs.”