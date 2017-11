LONG-TERM TEST UPDATE: 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport. “Nothing went wrong that was the Grand Sport’s fault. After two and a half months in the fleet, our blue Vette developed a moderate vibration at speed. We pulled the wheels and attempted to rebalance them, only to learn that all four wheels were bent. Michigan roads having taken their toll, we paid a wheel-repair specialist $480 to straighten three wheels.”