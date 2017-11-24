November 24, 2017

HMM: Vasectomies may increase sex drives and make orgasms better. Back in the 1920s and 1930s, a single-testicle vasectomy was used for just those purposes (William Butler Yeats, among many eminences (Freud, too), had the “Steinach operation” and praised it, and experienced a second flowering of his art afterward), but that was later dismissed as quackery. Maybe not.

And thanks to Prof. Bob Leggett of the University of Tennessee English Department, who taught me about Yeats’ operation in Modern British Poetry when I was 19. Everything you learn comes in handy eventually!