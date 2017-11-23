November 23, 2017

VOX: DEMOCRATS WERE WRONG ABOUT BILL CLINTON AND SHOULDN’T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE WITH AL FRANKEN. At Hot Air, John Sexton responds:

They fought us tooth and nail on this issue for 19 years. They mocked the right’s concerns and made flaming hypocrites of themselves abandoning their own concerns (sexual harassment, respect for women). Having done all of that, the left is now casually switching sides on the field, like a football team after half-time. As someone who lived through all of this, their sudden, convenient about-face is just astounding to behold. Two decades of their smug, snooty garbage and now it’s just “Okay, you were right all along.”

I’m not sure why Sexton is so astounded; for three-quarters of a century, the hard 180 has always been the left’s favorite move.

QED: