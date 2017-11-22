November 22, 2017

ENJOY THE FEAST: Are there neurotoxins in your Thanksgiving meal? That’s a QTWTAIN, says environmental risk expert Angela Logomasini. As she notes, a lot of the hysteria is politically-driven:

Disregarding this reality, media hype about conventional produce and synthetic pesticides suggests they pose serious health risks. Much of this hype appears politically driven. For example, after a Trump administration decision rejecting an environmental activist petition to ban the pesticide known as chlorpyrifos, media attacks exploded. They absurdly allege that the pesticide is a dangerous “neurotoxin” similar to chemical warfare agents such as sarin gas and that it’s use could actually lead to brain damage.

As she points out, the real risk is from organic pathogens, which we’ve known about for a long time. So cook everything properly, and enjoy the feast! Happy Thanksgiving to all!