TONE-DEAF: CNN reporter Dylan Byers ripped for lamenting ‘drain of talent’ in scandal-ridden media, Hollywood.

“Beyond the pain/humiliation women have endured (which is of course the paramount issue), it’s worth taking stock of the incredible drain of talent from media/entertainment taking place right now,” Mr. Byers wrote in a now-deleted tweet Tuesday evening.

“Never has so much talent left the industry all at once,” he said.