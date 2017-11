THEY’RE ALL IN ASIA AND AFRICA, WHICH IS WHY YOUR SUBURB’S PLASTIC-BAG BAN IS FEELGOOD CRAP: Shocking report reveals that 95% of plastic polluting the world’s oceans comes from just TEN rivers including the Ganges and Niger. “More than half of the plastic waste that flows into the oceans comes from just five countries: China, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.”