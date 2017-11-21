November 21, 2017

WHEN WOMEN ARE IN CHARGE, SEXUAL ABUSE WILL BE A THING OF THE — OOPS! Boys in Custody and the Women Who Abuse Them. “What was a genuine shock to many was the finding that in the vast majority of instances, it was female staff members who were targeting and exploiting the male teens in their custody. . . . The Justice Department first discovered the startling form of abuse in 2010, when it surveyed more than 9,000 youngsters living in juvenile halls and group homes. More than 10 percent of the respondents said they’d been sexually abused by staff and 92 percent said their abuser was female. . . . Twenty percent who said they were victimized by staff said it happened on more than 10 occasions. Nine out of 10 victims were males abused by female staff.”