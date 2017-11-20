November 20, 2017

THE REVOLUTION EVENTUALLY DEVOURS ITS OWN: Jeffrey Tambor Departs Transparent Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations.

As Jonathan Last tweets, “Actor on aggressively political SJW show gets Borked by the even more aggressively political SJW crew. Film at 11:00.”

Gene Siskel had a famous test for whether or a movie was worth watching: “Is this film more interesting than a documentary of the same actors having lunch?”

I’ve never had any desire to watch Transparent, but I’d watch the documentary about Tambor’s show imploded (and/or the current French Revolution phase of Hollywood in general) in a second.