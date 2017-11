I’M NOT SAYING THAT IT’S ALIENS, BUT IT’S ALIENS: ESO Observations Show First Interstellar Asteroid is Like Nothing Seen Before: VLT reveals dark, reddish and highly-elongated object.

From Charles Lurio: “Instant SF story: ‘Survivors of a battle millions of years ago, they targeted our sun. Hoped that by now we’d have the capability to reach them and turn off their stasis field. Oops.'”