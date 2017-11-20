November 20, 2017

THE HITS KEEP COMING: Bill Clinton is facing NEW accusations of sexual assault by four women while the former president was working with a billionaire playboy and flying on his private jet nicknamed Air F**k One, claims Clinton author. “The women allege the former president assaulted them in the early 2000s, when Clinton was working with playboy billionaire investor Ron Burkle. The unidentified women were employed in low-level positions at the Burkle organization and in their late teens at the time of the alleged assaults. . . . Contacted for a comment on the women’s allegations, a member of Clinton’s legal team said: ‘Obviously, I’m aware of [the allegations] but can’t talk about them.'”