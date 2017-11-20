November 20, 2017
THIS IS SOME COUP: Mugabe ignores party deadline to quit.
The embattled leader surprised Zimbabweans on Sunday, declaring on TV that he planned to remain as president.
Zanu-PF says it backs impeachment, and proceedings could begin as soon as Tuesday when parliament meets.
In a draft motion, seen by Reuters, the party blamed the president for what it called an “unprecedented economic tailspin”.
The public has poured on to the streets in protest in recent days, calling for the end of Mr Mugabe’s 37-year presidency.
His grip on power has weakened considerably since the country’s army intervened on Wednesday in a row over who should succeed him.
If you’re going to remove a brutal tyrant from power, you’ve got to either exile him or kill him — and exile is often needlessly risky.